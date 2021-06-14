Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into 2021 Season

0 of 32

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The NFL game is one of individual matchups. Strengths are built around, and weaknesses are frequently exploited. Even the strongest rosters can stumble when their flaws are exposed by what the opposition does best.

This played out in Super Bowl LV, where the Kansas City Chiefs carried a roster that lost just a single game before its meaningless regular-season season finale. With both starting tackles out, Kansas City's offensive line depth was tested by a ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rush. What ensued was a major mismatch, and the vaunted Chiefs were routed as a result.

Naturally, teams spend the offseason looking to plug holes from the previous year. Free agency and the draft can't fix everything, however. And while some red flags can be masked by proper scheming, game-planning or overall talent, every team has one.

Here, we'll examine every team's biggest red flag heading into training camp. Some are positions or position groups where proven talent is absent. Others are areas where a lack of experience could prove problematic. Others still are carry-over issues from the 2020 season that have not been properly patched over the last few months.

What each of these red flags has in common is the ability to derail a team at some point during the 2021 season.