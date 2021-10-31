Report: Cardinals' Kyler Murray Has '1-3 Week Type' of Sprain After Ankle Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a sprained ankle in Thursday's loss to the Green Bay Packers, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports:

Glazer called the injury a "one-to-three-week type of sprain" but noted there is a chance Murray can play next week if the swelling goes down.

Arizona is set to face the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday, 10 days after the loss to Green Bay.

The 24-year-old is yet to miss a game in his NFL career, although he was limited in 2020 by a shoulder injury suffered in Week 11.

The Cardinals went just 2-5 during the final seven games while the offense suffered significantly, although the quarterback still totaled 37 total touchdowns as a hero to fantasy football managers everywhere.

Murray has continued to light up the stat sheet in 2021, totaling 2,276 passing yards with 17 touchdowns in eight games, adding three rushing touchdowns during the team's 7-1 start.

With an exciting receiving core that includes DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore, the 2019 No. 1 overall pick leads one of the top offenses in football.

An injury is seemingly the only thing that could hold this team back, which makes the latest news a significant concern. The Cardinals will turn to veteran Colt McCoy if Murray is forced to miss game action.