USWNT vs. Jamaica: 2021 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States women's national team turns its pre-Olympic focus to a continental foe Sunday.

The USWNT hosts Jamaica at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston in the middle of a three-game set in Texas.

Vlatko Andonovski's side struggled to score Thursday in its 1-0 win over a pesky Portugal side that punched well above its No. 29 world ranking.

Even though the attack sputtered a bit in the first of three matches in Texas, the defense continued to play well.

The USWNT conceded once in eight matches in 2021, and it carries a 40-match unbeaten streak into Sunday's clash.

USWNT vs. Jamaica Info

Date: Sunday, June 13

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com

Odds: Available odds can be found on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

The USWNT has an easier matchup on paper than it did against Portugal.

Jamaica is 51st in the world rankings and has three losses in a trio of matches against the Americans.

The Reggae Girlz will be at even more of a disadvantage Sunday since they will not have Khadija "Bunny" Shaw available for selection. Shaw is recovering from a busy club season in France with Bordeaux.

Jamaica is coming off 1-0 win over Nigeria on Thursday. Nigeria is the fourth team participating in the three-game series in Texas.

No player on the Jamaica roster has more than 35 international appearances. Only nine members of the USWNT's 23-woman squad have 35 caps or fewer.

For the USWNT, Sunday's match serves as one more chance for the fringe players to make an impression on Andonovski before he names his 18-woman roster for the Olympics.

The biggest roster question comes at the No. 6 spot that Julie Ertz typically occupies. Ertz is recovering from an injury, and if she is unable to play in Tokyo, Andonovski needs to have trust in someone else to fill in at the position.

Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle and Samantha Mewis started in the midfield Sunday. Horan and Mewis would be the most logical options of the likely Olympic squad members to fill in for Ertz. Andi Sullivan could be given an opportunity to show what she can do at No. 6, while a few other midfielders need to impress to force Andonovski's hand.

Horan, Lavelle and Mewis should be locks for the 18-woman squad. Kristie Mewis and Catarina Macario are among the players on the edge of the roster selection.

Sophia Smith and Lynn Williams could receive the same opportunities up top, where Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe appear to be locks to be in the Olympic squad because of their experience and form. Rapinoe scored in back-to-back games in April, and Morgan scored in the 6-0 rout of Argentina in February.

With only three days between matches, there should be some squad rotation to get the fringe players on the field for one final look.

After Sunday, the USWNT's last friendly prior to Olympic roster selection is Wednesday against Nigeria.

