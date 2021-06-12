Impact Against All Odds Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights

Impact Against All Odds Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and HighlightsJune 12, 2021
The future of Impact Wrestling was at stake Saturday night as All Elite Wrestling star Kenny Omega defended the company's world championship against Moose in a blockbuster, inter-promotional main event with long-reaching consequences.
That match headlined a card that featured all but one of Impact's major titles up for grabs and set the stage for the build to its Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 17.
Who emerged from the marquee bout with the title around their waist, and what did it mean for the company moving forward?
Find out now with this recap of the June 12 special event presentation.
Match Card
- Impact World Championship match: Moose vs. Kenny Omega
- Kojima vs. Joe Doering
- Street Fight: The Good Brothers vs. Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan
- Knockouts Championship match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary
- Rich Swann vs. W. Morrissey
- Impact Tag Team Championship match: Violent By Design vs. Decay
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship match: Susan and Kimber Lee vs. Fire 'N Flava
- No. 1 Contender's X-Division match: Petey Williams vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
- Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace
Sami Callihan repeatedly found himself in the crosshairs of The Good Brothers, particularly as he became a threat to Kenny Omega's Impact world title. Considering both him and Tommy Dreamer have issues with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows' associate Don Callis, the unlikely allies teamed up in a Street Fight to kick off Against All Odds.
Callihan and Dreamer dominated the opening moments of the match, thanks in large part to the introduction of weapons from the backstage area. The Good Brothers shook off the early onslaught, though, and earned control of the bout.
Anderson and Gallows appeared well on their way to victory following a Magic Killer through a table on Dreamer, but Callihan broke it up. The Draw fended off the numbers disadvantage and put Anderson down with a shot from his trusty baseball bat for the win. Dreamer looked on as his partner celebrated the win, clearly concerned about the edgy competitor gaining momentum and what it means for the company.
Result
Dreamer and Callihan defeated Anderson and Gallows
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a star-studded start to the show, if nothing else.
The plunder was plentiful, Dreamer took an ass-kicking, and Callihan picked up the win, all things you would have hoped for from this match. With that said, it felt a bit more by-the-numbers in terms of gimmick matches, which means anything more than slightly above-average from a grading perspective is out of the question.
Callihan earning momentum, only for Dreamer to fear such a thing rather than celebrating a huge pay-per-view victory, was a nice touch of storytelling and should lay the groundwork for a larger storyline moving forward.
Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering
The legendary Satoshi Kojima and massive Joe Doering of Violent By Design rekindled a rivalry that began in All Japan Pro Wrestling as they squared off in the first singles bout of the evening.
Doering used his size and strength advantage to down his longtime rivalry and wrest control of the bout away early on. Kojima finally fought back, downed his opponent for the first time in the match, and dropped an elbow for two.
Kojima fought out of a powerbomb and landed a cutter. Doering answered with a Death Valley Driver and lariat. A spinning sit-out powerbomb followed and Doering earned the win.
Result
Doering defeated Kojima
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a surprisingly one-sided match as Doering dominated most of the way through, culminating with his emphatic powerbomb for the pinfall victory.
As the big man of Violent By Design, Doering should be the greatest threat anyone stepping to the faction should experience, yet he had yet to have a signature victory to speak of. He got it here and is now primed for a run as one of the most dangerous competitors on the Impact roster.
Sadly, Kojima’s run with Impact did not mean more as he appears to have come in just to have this match and enhance Doering’s credibility. Job well done on that front.