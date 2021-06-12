Impact Against All Odds Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, and Highlights

2 of 3

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Sami Callihan repeatedly found himself in the crosshairs of The Good Brothers, particularly as he became a threat to Kenny Omega's Impact world title. Considering both him and Tommy Dreamer have issues with Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows' associate Don Callis, the unlikely allies teamed up in a Street Fight to kick off Against All Odds.

Callihan and Dreamer dominated the opening moments of the match, thanks in large part to the introduction of weapons from the backstage area. The Good Brothers shook off the early onslaught, though, and earned control of the bout.

Anderson and Gallows appeared well on their way to victory following a Magic Killer through a table on Dreamer, but Callihan broke it up. The Draw fended off the numbers disadvantage and put Anderson down with a shot from his trusty baseball bat for the win. Dreamer looked on as his partner celebrated the win, clearly concerned about the edgy competitor gaining momentum and what it means for the company.

Result

Dreamer and Callihan defeated Anderson and Gallows

Grade

C+

Analysis

This was a star-studded start to the show, if nothing else.

The plunder was plentiful, Dreamer took an ass-kicking, and Callihan picked up the win, all things you would have hoped for from this match. With that said, it felt a bit more by-the-numbers in terms of gimmick matches, which means anything more than slightly above-average from a grading perspective is out of the question.

Callihan earning momentum, only for Dreamer to fear such a thing rather than celebrating a huge pay-per-view victory, was a nice touch of storytelling and should lay the groundwork for a larger storyline moving forward.





