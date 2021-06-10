Euro 2020 Power Rankings: Ranking the Teams from 24-1

3 of 13

Associated Press

15. Switzerland, Group A

The Swiss begin the listing of teams that have strong balance throughout the first XI. They're a bit suspect beyond that, but players like Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabian Schar and Haris Seferovic should perform in what should be an unpredictable group. Captain Granit Xhaka has also seen a thing or two over his 94 caps. Strong leadership shouldn't be underestimated.

14. Sweden, Group E

We were this close in getting to enjoy Zlatan Ibrahimovic for one more run in the unmistakable yellow kits of Sweden. Picking up a knee injury in May while with Milan, the 39-year-old talisman will have to sit out what is most certainly his last chance at a big tournament at the international level.

Players like Victor Lindelof, Emil Forsberg and Dejan Kulusevski—Juventus' breakout star—will need to step up and fill the enormous void left by Ibra, though going deep in the tournament is still unlikely.

13. Austria, Group C

Another middle-of-the-pack squad, Austria has a strong squad, domestically speaking, as the majority play in Germany's top flight. It is also in arguably the weakest group and could easily come out of it with a favorable draw in the knockout stages despite playing a mostly negative brand of football.

A second-place finish would lead to difficult circumstances as it'd likely be up against one of the tournament's heavyweights that would likely see David Alaba, Marko Arnautovic and Co. head home at that stage.

12. Denmark, Group B

It's been easier to appreciate and enjoy the Danish national team much more the last few years. A strong side through the middle, Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City fame anchors the Danes in goal. Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojberg make up a center that most nations would take in a heartbeat. If they can put it all together and get goals (23 in qualifying is a good sign), the Red and Whites could make waves.

11. Poland, Group E

When a side boasts who many consider to be the best player in the world, it's hard to look past the potential of Poland.

Robert Lewandowski is no joke. He is a lethal, constantly dangerous and hungry striker who feasted on defenders this past season for Bayern Munich en route to 41—yes, 41—league goals, a single-season record in the Bundesliga. He will have to be the main man for the Eagles...and that's just how he likes it at international level.

They don't quite crack our top 10, but we could see big things from Poland if Lewy is firing and has some support around him.