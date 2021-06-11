8 NHL Players Who Need a Change of Scenery Next Season

0 of 8

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

As the 2021 NHL playoff progress, the offseason draws ever closer. Once the Stanley Cup is awarded in early July, the trade market should return to life. Once it does, there could be some deals involving players who could welcome a move.

Several of those players have struggled in recent seasons. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere falls into that category after being the subject of frequent trade speculation this season.

Some, like Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk, are young players who have yet to play up to expectations in their current markets. Others, such as the New York Rangers' Tony DeAngelo, will seek a second chance elsewhere after wearing out their welcome with their current club.

This listing spotlights eight NHL players who need a change of scenery to get their NHL careers back on track. Most could be traded to new clubs. Some could be selected by the Seattle Kraken if left unprotected in July's expansion draft. One of them could become free to sign with a new team if bought out of his contract.