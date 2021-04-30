Offseason Trade Ideas for Some of the NHL's Worst Teams

0 of 5

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The 2020-21 NHL regular season is scheduled to end on May 19. As playoff-bound clubs look ahead at possible first-round opponents and bubble teams jockey for the final postseason berths, those at the bottom of the standings will soon have plenty of time to make their plans for next season.

Some of those non-playoff clubs, like the Anaheim Ducks, were undone this season by a popgun offense. Others, like the Ottawa Senators, could use some blue-line help.

The general managers of these teams will attempt to address their respective needs this summer. Some could try signing some veteran talent when free agency opens on July 28. They could also turn to the trade market by targeting cap-strapped clubs or teams at risk of losing skilled players to the Seattle Kraken during the July 21 expansion draft.

Here's a look at several offseason trade ideas that could help some of this season's worst NHL teams.