Updated Landing Spots for Buffalo Sabres Captain Jack Eichel

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres' struggles through the opening month of this season prompted one NHL insider to suggest they could trade Jack Eichel. During an appearance on Buffalo radio WGR 550's The Instigators (h/t to The Athletic's John Vogl), Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said he could see the Sabres shopping their 24-year-old captain.

It's been a difficult season thus far for Eichel and the Sabres. With just five wins and 12 points in 14 games, they're at the bottom of the MassMutual East Division. The captain, meanwhile, is tied with Victor Olofsson as their leading scorer with 13 points. A top-10 NHL scorer in 2019-20, he's not even among this season's top 50.

This isn't the first time Eichel's name has surfaced in the NHL rumor mill. Eyebrows were raised when he voiced his frustration last May over the club's years of constant losing just two weeks before the team purged most of its front-office staff. He may not have had a hand in those changes, but his exasperation could've been a motivating factor for the club's ownership.

New general manager Kevyn Adams attempted to improve the roster during the offseason, signing left wing Taylor Hall to a one-year contract and acquiring center Eric Staal from the Minnesota Wild. Those moves have done little to reverse the Sabres' fortunes. Head coach Ralph Krueger described his players' psychological state as "fragile" following Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Vogl doubted the Sabres will make a franchise-changing move like trading Eichel because of a dozen games interrupted for two weeks by COVID-19. However, he feels the more the losses pile up, the more trade conjecture will grow.

If the Sabres take that step, it'll likely be in the offseason when teams have more salary-cap space and assets to draw upon. Their asking price will be expensive. They could seek one or two good young NHL players, at least one first-round draft pick and one or two top prospects.

Eichel's contract will also be a factor. He's in the third year of an eight-year deal with an annual average value of $10 million. The Sabres can peddle him to any NHL team because his no-trade clause doesn't kick in until the end of 2021-22. Still, his cap hit could be difficult for most teams to swallow.

Last September we examined the Eichel trade chatter at the time and looked at possible destinations. In the wake of Friedman's comments, it's an opportune time to update our list. Most of the teams included back then didn't make the cut this time because of their limited cap space and a reduced number of tradable assets since last fall.