Top Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Jack Eichel

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres' surprising front-office shakeup on June 16 raised questions about center Jack Eichel's future with the franchise. Two weeks before the Sabres' front-office purge, the 23-year-old Sabres captain expressed his frustration over the years of constant losing.

That doesn't mean Eichel had a hand in those changes or requested a trade. He lacks a no-trade clause for 2020-21 but carries a hefty $10 million annual average value through 2025-26. Nevertheless, the day following the Sabres' front-office clear-out, NBC Sports Boston's Joe Haggerty wondered whether Eichel might be available and what it might cost the Boston Bruins to acquire him.

Kevyn Adams, the Sabres new GM, probably won't part with his young superstar. Eichel is not just the Sabres' franchise player—he's also among the elite centers in the NHL. He finished this season 10th among the league's leading scorers with 78 points.

Pundits such as NHL.com's Dan Rosen and The Athletic's John Vogl dismissed the possibility of the Sabres shopping Eichel. If he were put on the block, both believed the asking price would be high. Rosen felt it would involve "high draft picks, top prospects and at least one key NHL player" to get a deal done.

The Stanley Cup playoffs have pushed the Eichel trade speculation out of the headlines. With the offseason fast approaching and the trade market returning to life, that chatter could resume among the pundits. Assuming Adams is at least willing to entertain offers for Eichel, here's a look at the top five landing spots and what the returns might be.