Packages MLB Contenders Should Offer for Minnesota Twins' Top Trade Assets

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Pundits and fans alike could have predicted a handful of teams that would be sellers come the 2021 MLB trade deadline July 30. It's unlikely many would have picked the Minnesota Twins.

Many regarded the Twins as the favorite to win the American League Central. FanGraphs gave Minnesota a 48.6 percent chance to win the division prior to the season. PECOTA had the Twins as even bigger favorites at 61 percent.

Projection systems, as we know, do not always get it right. Yet there was real reason to like the Twins.

Minnesota was coming off back-to-back division titles and supplemented the roster by signing relievers like Alex Colome and Hansel Robles in addition to bringing back Nelson Cruz and adding J.A. Happ for rotational depth. The Twins also improved their infield defense by signing defensive wizard Andrelton Simmons.

However, things went south in a hurry, and they haven't gotten better. The Twins are 13 games back in the Central and 10 games back of a wild-card spot. Barring something spectacular, they will have almost no choice but to sell in July.

Let's look at some of the top assets on Minnesota's roster and find contenders who would make for good trade partners. While the Twins might insist players like Byron Buxton and Jose Berrios are not available, this is a thought experiment, so those guys will be included in these hypotheticals.