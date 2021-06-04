Most Intriguing Landing Spots for MLB's Top Trade Targets

0 of 10

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The first two months of the 2021 MLB season have come and gone in a snap, and trade season will be upon us before we know it.

Technically, it has already arrived. The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays combined on the first notable deal when Tampa Bay sent shortstop Willy Adames and relief pitcher Trevor Richards to Milwaukee for relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen. Is more action ahead?

Even if most teams elect to wait until July to ramp up trade activity, the anticipation will begin to build. Let's look at intriguing landing spots for notable trade targets in baseball.

Many of the players listed have been mentioned in trade rumors or figure to be discussed ahead of the July 30 deadline because of their contract situations.

All of them are on teams at least five games under the .500 mark. That means Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant, for example, will not be mentioned, even if he could be dangled come July depending on how the North Siders fare this month.

Got it? Let's not dally about.