76ers' Keys to Reclaiming Home-Court Advantage vs. Hawks in 2021 NBA Playoffs

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It took the Philadelphia 76ers all of the 2020-21 NBA season to claim home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference.

It took them 48 minutes to lose it in their series against a fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks team led by the flame-throwing Trae Young and a roster re-ignited by the midseason coaching change from Lloyd Pierce to Nate McMillan.

Splitting the first two games of any series is never reason to think about panicking, but the Sixers need to tread carefully as this battle shifts to Atlanta. Philadelphia needs to swipe at least one game (ideally both) on the Hawks' home floor, both to help control this series and to leave the fuel tanks as full as possible for future tussles with the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks winner or whichever club comes out of the West.

The following is a three-step process for the Sixers to reclaim control of this series.