Browns' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

Browns' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training CampJune 9, 2021
The Cleveland Browns' rookie class has the potential to be one of the strongest in the NFL, but it is not for the reasons you may think.
Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah should see a decent amount of snaps, but the real depth of the class will come from a third-round pick and an undrafted free agent.
Anthony Schwartz has the potential to add another element to the Browns offense and he should be one of the fastest players in the league.
Marvin Wilson enters the NFL with plenty to prove after he fell from a potential early-round selection to an undrafted free agent.
Grant Delpit came out of college in 2020, but he is essentially being treated as a rookie after missing last season with an injury.
If the LSU product performs well in training camp, it could feel like the Browns have another rookie on the roster in a position to succeed.
Anthony Schwartz
Schwartz has the potential to bring a deep threat to the Browns offense that could torment opposing defenses.
Cleveland's opponents already have to worry about containing Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Schwartz's speed could create some mismatches in the secondary that open up scoring plays.
At Auburn, Schwartz averaged 12.2 yards per catch and produced six touchdown receptions. He also ran for seven scores, including five in his freshman season.
At first, he could used as a return man, or a utility player on trick plays, or on red-zone running plays that use play action for Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt.
Schwartz, who competed in track and field at the 2018 World Under-20 Championships, should compete with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins and Kha'Darel Hodge for snaps.
Higgins should hold the advantage in the competition for the No. 3 wide out. He was second on the team in receiving yards in 2021.
Peoples-Jones came on toward the end of the 2020 season. He finished with 304 yards and two touchdowns off 14 catches. Hodge made just 11 catches.
If Schwartz catches on to the Browns offense, he will develop some type of role because of his natural speed.
Marvin WIlson
Marvin Wilson will enter training camp with a ton of motivation to not only make the Browns roster, but thrive in his rookie season.
The former Florida State defensive tackle had 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in a junior season that propelled him toward the first and second rounds of NFL draft boards.
A tumultuous 2020 season in which Wilson dealt with some injuries and Florida State struggled under Mike Norvell caused a dip in his draft stock.
Wilson still has all the talent in the world, which is why he could be the most productive undrafted free agent in the rookie class.
After all, this is a defensive tackle that finished his collegiate career with 109 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
Wilson should make a strong push to make the Week 1 roster, and if he does, he could make an impact in between Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney that could show teams what exactly they missed out on.
Grant Delpit
Delpit's return from an Achilles injury could be massive for the Cleveland secondary.
The 2020 second-round pick did not play a snap in what would have been his rookie season, so he comes into training camp with the same experience level as the 2021 rookie class.
Delpit was a tackling machine in his three years at LSU. He had at least 60 takedowns in each of his three seasons. He picked off eight passes and had seven sacks.
If Delpit returns to full strength, the Browns should have a deep secondary with John Johnson III, Ronnie Harrison and 2021 draft pick Richard Lecounte all at safety.
In Cleveland's best-case scenario, Delpit would start alongside Denzel Ward, Johnson and Newsome in a one of the youngest secondary units in the NFL.
Delpit's pass-rushing ability could help him generate more snaps in the second tier of defense as well. He is the most versatile safety on the roster because of his effectiveness on the blitz.
Any addition to the Cleveland defense is welcome in its quest to make the AFC Championship Game, and if Delpit plays like he did at LSU, the Browns will be in great shape in the defensive backfield.
