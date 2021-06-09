Browns' Breakout Players to Watch in 2021 Training Camp

0 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns' rookie class has the potential to be one of the strongest in the NFL, but it is not for the reasons you may think.

Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah should see a decent amount of snaps, but the real depth of the class will come from a third-round pick and an undrafted free agent.

Anthony Schwartz has the potential to add another element to the Browns offense and he should be one of the fastest players in the league.

Marvin Wilson enters the NFL with plenty to prove after he fell from a potential early-round selection to an undrafted free agent.

Grant Delpit came out of college in 2020, but he is essentially being treated as a rookie after missing last season with an injury.

If the LSU product performs well in training camp, it could feel like the Browns have another rookie on the roster in a position to succeed.