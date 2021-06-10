Warriors' Complete 2021 NBA Offseason Guide

2 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Before getting to the hard calls awaiting this front office, let's start with easy one.

Curry, whose contract is set to expire after next season, is eligible for a four-year, $215 million extension. Perhaps that sounds far into the future for a 33-year-old with some injury issues in his past, but he's worth it. In his age-32 season, he won his second scoring title and wound up as an MVP finalist. The Warriors sound ready to make that offer and hopeful he will put pen to paper on it.

"I don't see any reason not to be optimistic," Warriors general manager Bob Myers told reporters. "He seems like he's motivated; we're motivated. I would say pretty confident we'll get something done."

The tougher situations for Myers involve Oubre and the future assets.

Oubre never looked comfortable in his role as the emergency replacement for Thompson, and with the sharpshooter on the way back, the 25-year-old may be out of a starting spot. It's unclear whether he would be interested in running it back as a reserve or if Golden State would take a massive luxury tax hit to sign him for such a role.

Lastly, the Dubs must decide whether it's better to keep their prospects and picks for themselves or flip them in a trade for more immediate support. They don't have a lot saved up for their future, but that may not be of much concern if they want to maximize what's left of Curry's championship window.