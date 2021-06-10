B/R MLB Community: Best and Worst 'Commissioner for a Day' Ideas

4 of 7

David Goldman/Associated Press

"Expand the playoffs permanently, with an NBA-like format where eight teams get in and all series are best-of-seven. Reduce the regular season to 120 games. Playoff baseball > normal baseball." (@Canada1)

My biggest issue with last year's playoff format was the best-of-three wild-card series. It worked over a 60-game season, but using that approach in a normal year would too drastically water down regular-season performance. A No. 8 seed hovering around .500 should not be able to eliminate the best team in the league by taking two of three. Going with a best-of-seven series from the start definitely helps solve that.

I lean toward six teams from each league, with the two division winners with the best records receiving a first-round bye. That places more value on a long regular season while also encouraging teams that might otherwise coast to the finish after clinching a spot to continue playing hard while chasing a bye.

"Make PEDs legal, but also pitchers can use foreign substances." (@w6348)

The Wild Wild West! I think the issue with legalizing PEDs is the health aspect and the damage that some steroids and other substances can do to your body. If they were legalized, players who wouldn't have ever considered taking them might feel obligated just to keep up. On the other side of things, pitchers have already gained a huge advantage with the substances they are currently using, and opening the door for them to use anything and everything would likely mean even more strikeouts.

"Get rid of Statcast. We were able to track home run distance and pitch speed before. Launch angle and spin rate is messing up the game, especially for younger hitters." (@striplingwarrior)



I don't think the issue is the data available, but rather the way teams are using that data. Eliminating Statcast is not going to stop minor league hitting coaches from preaching hitting the ball in the air and swinging for the fences. Also, I love Statcast, so back off.