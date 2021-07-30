Brandon Boston Jr. Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Latest Clippers Roster

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Forward Brandon Boston Jr. is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers after going No. 51 in the 2021 NBA draft.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported earlier in the evening that the New Orleans Pelicans, who previously owned the pick, dealt the selection to L.A.

The 19-year-old, one of the nation's top prospects in the 2020 high school class, disappointed in his lone season at Kentucky. He finished with averages of 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for a Wildcats team that ranked as perhaps the biggest disappointment in men's college basketball.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Brandon Boston Jr.

Position: SF

Height: 6'7"

Pro Comparison: Jeremy Lamb

Scouting Report: Though Boston didn't meet the hype at Kentucky, his shot-making skills for a 6'7" wing is still worth monitoring.

Clippers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Paul George, SG: $44.1M (2025)

Kawhi Leonard, SF: $36M (Player option)

Marcus Morris Sr., SF: $16M (2024)

Luke Kennard, SG: $13.8M (2025)

Patrick Beverley, PG: $13.3M (2022)

Serge Ibaka, C: $9.7M (Player option)

Rajon Rondo, PG: $7.5M (2022)

Ivica Zubac, C: $7M (2023)

Keon Johnson, G: $2.1M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

Terance Mann, SG: $1.4M (2023)

Daniel Oturu, C: $1.2M (2022)

Yogi Ferrell, PG: $1.1M (2022)

Jason Preston, PG (No. 33 overall pick)

Brandon Boston Jr., F (No. 51 overall pick)

Free Agents

Patrick Patterson, PF: UFA

Nicolas Batum, SF: UFA

Reggie Jackson, PG: UFA

DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA

Amir Coffey, SG: RFA

Boston clearly has talent, though. He wouldn't have been as highly touted by scouts who saw a massive ceiling for him this time a year ago.

L.A. will hope perhaps sending him to the G League and getting him some professional reps will help unlock his potential to become a future rotation piece.

Alongside Boston, the Clips added Tennessee guard Keon Johnson (No. 21) and Ohio point guard Jason Preston (No. 33) earlier in the evening.