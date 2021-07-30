X

    Brandon Boston Jr. Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Latest Clippers Roster

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 30, 2021

    LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - FEBRUARY 13: Brandon Boston Jr #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates against the Auburn Tigers at Rupp Arena on February 13, 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
    Andy Lyons/Getty Images

    Forward Brandon Boston Jr. is headed to the Los Angeles Clippers after going No. 51 in the 2021 NBA draft.

    Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported earlier in the evening that the New Orleans Pelicans, who previously owned the pick, dealt the selection to L.A.

    The 19-year-old, one of the nation's top prospects in the 2020 high school class, disappointed in his lone season at Kentucky. He finished with averages of 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds for a Wildcats team that ranked as perhaps the biggest disappointment in men's college basketball.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Brandon Boston Jr.

    Position: SF

    Height6'7"

    Pro ComparisonJeremy Lamb

    Scouting ReportThough Boston didn't meet the hype at Kentucky, his shot-making skills for a 6'7" wing is still worth monitoring.

    Clippers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Paul George, SG: $44.1M (2025)

    Kawhi Leonard, SF: $36M (Player option)

    Marcus Morris Sr., SF: $16M (2024)

    Luke Kennard, SG: $13.8M (2025)

    Patrick Beverley, PG: $13.3M (2022)

    Serge Ibaka, C: $9.7M (Player option)

    Rajon Rondo, PG: $7.5M (2022)

    Ivica Zubac, C: $7M (2023)

    Keon Johnson, G: $2.1M (projected first-year salary, per RealGM)

    Terance Mann, SG: $1.4M (2023)

    Daniel Oturu, C: $1.2M (2022)

    Yogi Ferrell, PG: $1.1M (2022)

    Jason Preston, PG (No. 33 overall pick)

    Brandon Boston Jr., F (No. 51 overall pick)

             

    Free Agents

    Patrick Patterson, PF: UFA

    Nicolas Batum, SF: UFA

    Reggie Jackson, PG: UFA

    DeMarcus Cousins, C: UFA

    Amir Coffey, SG: RFA

        

    Boston clearly has talent, though. He wouldn't have been as highly touted by scouts who saw a massive ceiling for him this time a year ago. 

    L.A. will hope perhaps sending him to the G League and getting him some professional reps will help unlock his potential to become a future rotation piece.

    Alongside Boston, the Clips added Tennessee guard Keon Johnson (No. 21) and Ohio point guard Jason Preston (No. 33) earlier in the evening.

