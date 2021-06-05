Belmont Stakes Entries 2021: Race-Day Predictions for All Horses and Jockeys

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Jockey Flavien Prat had never won the Preakness Stakes before riding Rombauer to victory May 15. Prat has also never been victorious at the Belmont Stakes, but that could change Saturday, when this year's final leg of the Triple Crown is set to take place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

However, if Prat wins the Belmont, it won't be with Rombauer. He committed to riding Hot Rod Charlie in the race before winning the Preakness and honored that decision rather than sticking with Rombauer. Instead, Rombauer will be ridden by jockey John Velazquez, a four-time Kentucky Derby champion and two-time Belmont winner.

Both Rombauer and Hot Rod Charlie have short odds heading into the Belmont, but neither is the favorite. That would be Essential Quality, who will be looking to bounce back from a fourth-place showing at the Kentucky Derby. His jockey will again be Luis Saez, who has never previously won a Triple Crown race.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into Saturday's Belmont Stakes.

Lineup, Odds

1. Bourbonic (15-1)

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

2. Essential Quality (2-1)

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Brad Cox

3. Rombauer (3-1)

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

4. Hot Rod Charlie (7-2)

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Doug O'Neill

5. France Go de Ina (30-1)

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Trainer: Hideyuki Mori

6. Known Agenda (6-1)

Jockey: TBD (Irad Ortiz Jr. out because of injury)

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

7. Rock Your World (9-2)

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: John Sadler

8. Overtook (20-1)

Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Odds via Belmont Stakes.

Predicted Order of Finish

1. Rombauer

2. Essential Quality

3. Known Agenda

4. Bourbonic

5. Hot Rod Charlie

6. Overtook

7. Rock Your World

8. France Go de Ina

This is a strong Belmont field, and there are a few horses that could emerge victorious.

"It's a formidable group," trainer Todd Pletcher, who has three Belmont runners, said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "It's a good field. I think horses are coming out of the right races: Essential Quality's been consistent every time, I thought Hot Rod Charlie ran a great race in the Derby, if Rock Your World gets off to a better start, Rombauer coming off obviously winning the Preakness."

Rombauer may have a new jockey, but that isn't going to change the result. After winning the Preakness, the colt will earn another impressive victory, again using a late surge to claim a victory.

Like Rombauer, Velazquez could win his second Triple Crown race of the year. He rode Medina Spirit to victory in the Kentucky Derby, marking the second consecutive year he's won the Run for the Roses. It's been longer since he's won at the Belmont, though, with his most recent victory coming with Union Rags in 2012.

Although Rombauer will win, Essential Quality will impress and have a better showing than he did in the Kentucky Derby. Expect him to get off to a strong start and come up just short.

"I feel like we're in a great spot with this colt," trainer Brad Cox said, per Whyno. "He's seemed to have won all of his races in different ways. He's able to set off a hot pace or lay close to the pace or however he's able to adapt. He's a racehorse, bottom line."

Bourbonic could be a sleeper late in the race. He may have finished 13th in the Kentucky Derby, but he had won four of his previous five races. As one of the three Pletcher-trained horses in the Belmont field, he could fare well if he breaks strong from the No. 1 post.

For the most part, the favorites should finish near the front and the long shots will end up further back. There's a clear divide in the talent level of these horses, so it shouldn't be surprising for things to end up that way.

And while Rombauer and Essential Quality will both have opportunities to win, Rombauer's strong closing ability will once again prove to be the difference.