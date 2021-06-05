Belmont Stakes Odds 2021: Final Predictions on Latest Vegas Betting Lines

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The most exciting time of the year for horse racing in North America is nearing the end. After Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby and Rombauer won the Preakness Stakes, the Triple Crown schedule comes to a close with the Belmont Stakes, set for Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

Medina Spirit isn't competing in the Belmont. Nor is any other Bob Baffert-trained horse. Because Medina Spirit failed a drug test following his Derby victory, Baffert was suspended from entering horses at Belmont Park and other racetracks in New York.

However, Rombauer will have an opportunity to win his second Triple Crown event. The colt, which didn't run the Kentucky Derby, has the second-best odds to win the Belmont, behind only Essential Quality.

Here's a look at the lineup and odds for Saturday's race, along with more on how things could unfold.

Lineup, Odds

1. Bourbonic 15-1

2. Essential Quality 2-1

3. Rombauer 3-1

4. Hot Rod Charlie 7-2

5. France Go de Ina 30-1

6. Known Agenda 6-1

7. Rock Your World 9-2

8. Overtook 20-1



Preview, Predictions

Hot Rod Charlie could follow up a third-place finish in the Kentucky Derby with another strong showing. Known Agenda may bounce back from a ninth-place showing in the Derby. And Rock Your World has a lot to prove after placing 17th in the Run for the Roses.

However, the Belmont Stakes is likely to come down to two horses, the colts with the shortest odds: Essential Quality and Rombauer.

Essential Quality was the favorite heading into the Kentucky Derby, but he couldn't catch the leaders and ended up fourth. But there are reasons to believe he's more than capable of winning the Belmont, which is why he's a 2-1 favorite.

The biggest one? The fact that Essential Quality is a winner, having notched a victory in each of his first five career races ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

"This colt is all racehorse," trainer Brad Cox said, per Tim Wilkin of Horse Racing Nation. "He wins his races in different ways. He is able to sit off a hot pace. He can lay close to the pace. He is able to adapt. He brings it every time. I am pretty confident he is going to run his race."

If that's what happens, Essential Quality will prove difficult to beat.

But Rombauer enters the Belmont with momentum, having won the Preakness. And he did so in impressive fashion, overtaking both Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon in the final stretch. That victory gave trainer Michael McCarthy his first career win a Triple Crown event.

Rombauer is looking to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career. And while he may not be the favorite, his 3-1 odds suggest he's a realistic threat to claim another Triple Crown race.

"Rombauer is training very well, as good as he did before the Preakness; I'm very pleased with what I've seen," McCarthy said, per Past The Wire.

Essential Quality may not have gotten off to the best start in the Kentucky Derby, but that was uncharacteristic. He should break well from the No. 2 post Saturday, which will set him up to control the early part of the race.

However, it won't be a wire-to-wire showing for Essential Quality. Just as Rombauer did at the Preakness, he will remain close enough to the leaders to make a late move to the front.

By doing so, Rombauer will earn another impressive victory, capping Triple Crown season with another thrilling finish and giving McCarthy his first win at the Belmont Stakes.

Prediction: Rombauer wins Belmont Stakes.