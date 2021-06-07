Ranking the NBA's 5 Toughest Contract Decisions This Summer

1 of 5

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Spencer Dinwiddie entered this season on the fast track to a mega contract, having entrenched himself as a fringe All-Star. Select people harped on his iffy three-point clip, but he averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists while downing 48.5 percent of his twos and improving his touch around the rim during the 2019-20 campaign.

Declining his $12.3 million player option wasn't even a discussion. Someone was going to throw him near-max money in free agency, ahead of his age-28 season.

That calculus changes a bit following Dinwiddie's torn right ACL. He will still opt out; his $12.3 million tag is well below market value for what he does at full strength, and this year's free-agency class wants for any trace of star power in the worst way. But his per-year basis is more of an unknown on the heels of such a significant setback—especially because he's now torn the ACL in both of his knees.

Does he target the most years possible on the open market in the name of long-term security? Prioritize a one-plus-one scenario that lets him re-enter free agency in 2022 after getting a chance to prove himself? How much of a raise will he get now? Which teams will actually have interest in him?

Are the Brooklyn Nets going to be among them? They have Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Bringing back Dinwiddie is both redundant and will fatten their tax bill.

Potentially losing him for nothing stings at the same time—and not just because he'd then be a wasted asset. The Big Three appeared in just eight games together during the regular season. Having Dinwiddie better equips them to navigate load management for and injuries to their stars.

The Nets can always sign Dinwiddie with the intent to move him later, but that risks his next deal going belly-up post-injury and turning into a net-negative. There's also no guarantee he re-ups with a team that could feasibly flip him elsewhere in the first year of his new pact. So, yeah: both parties have some questions to answer.