Every NFL Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2021

Not to make this sound like the beginning of a middle school essay, but the Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines an X-factor as a "person that has a strong but unpredictable influence."

That would be a fair way to describe a lot of NFL players, but every team has to have an ultimate X-factor.

In many cases, you could broadly declare that any unproven starting quarterback fits the bill, but that's a little too obvious. We all know every starting signal-caller will have a massive influence.

Last offseason, B/R's Brent Sobleski figured there were three types of X-factors: individuals who have yet to reach their full potential, rookies who could contribute at a higher level than their draft status indicates, and established veterans stepping into new situations with the need to reestablish themselves.

I'll add that a "new situation" doesn't need to be a new team. And I'll also consider young players who in fact have lived up to expectations but could become superstars in 2021.

These are players who aren't starting quarterbacks or prototypical stars but whose performances this season could explain why the teams they play for either make the Super Bowl or miss the playoffs entirely.

With that in mind, here are 32 prime X-factors for the upcoming NFL campaign.