Every NFL Team's Biggest X-Factor Heading into 2020 Season

Something extra is often needed to make a good team a great one or turn a squad with little to no expectations into a possible contender. Often, something unforeseen serves as a franchise's X-factor.

The Kansas City Chiefs may not be the reigning Super Bowl champions if Stefen Wisniewski, Mecole Hardman and Juan Thornhill hadn't played critical roles throughout the season.

Superstars have the most influence on contests, but football is the greatest team sport because 11 players must work in cohesion on every down to be effective. Other cogs must complete their jobs. If one of those pieces outperforms expectations, they can make the entire unit better.

As such, there are three types of X-factors: individuals who have yet to reach their full potential, rookies who could contribute at a higher level than their draft status indicates and established veterans stepping into new situations with the need to reestablish themselves.