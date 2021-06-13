WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Four men sought to take Karrion Kross off his throne and become the new NXT champion in the headlining match of NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021.

The NXT Women's Championship was also on the line as Raquel Gonzalez was up against a former champion in her own right, Ember Moon.

Who walked away with the Million Dollar, North American and NXT Tag Team Championships?

Has Xia Li achieved vengeance for Mercedes Martinez embarrassing her years ago?

Now that the event is in the books, we know the answers to those questions and more. But which matches were the best and worst of the night?

Presented in order of appearance, let's look back on the results of NXT TakeOver: In Your House and pinpoint its highlights and low points.