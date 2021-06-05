Belmont Stakes 2021: Post Time, Post Positions and Full TV Coverage Info

0 of 4

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes is set to take place Saturday in Elmont, New York, and will feature Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer and seven other horses running for a $1.5 million purse.

There's no shot at a Triple Crown this year. Medina Spirit's second drug test came back positive for the same banned substance as the first, setting up Mandaloun to be the official winner of the Derby, but neither will be in the field at the Belmont.

Instead, Rombauer will face a field of eight, including a foreign runner, multiple graded stakes winners and a few Kentucky Derby entrants.

It's still a race with plenty of intrigue and high stakes. The odds indicate a race with multiple contenders who could pull off the win, so a tight race should be expected over the one-and-a-half-mile "Test of the Champion."

Here's a look at all the info you need to catch the race as well as the biggest storylines heading into the Belmont.