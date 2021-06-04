Belmont Stakes 2021 Horses and Jockeys with Best Chance at Elmont Race

Belmont Stakes 2021 Horses and Jockeys with Best Chance at Elmont RaceJune 4, 2021
There might not be a Triple Crown in play, but there's still a lot of prestige and money to be earned for the jockeys and various horses' connections at the 2021 Belmont Stakes.
It's not hard to argue the final leg of the American Classic trio is the most difficult. It's referred to as the "Test of the Champion" for a reason. The sandy dirt track at Belmont is a difficult surface on a bigger track, and it's the longest of the three. The horses are tasked with covering a mile-and-a-half on a quest to make history.
This year's race features just eight horses, but the competition should be fierce. There's a good crop of talented jockeys aboard several horses that have a shot at getting into the Horse of the Year debate.
Here's the Belmont lineup and a closer look at some of the jockey-horse combinations with the best chance to win at Elmont, New York.
Post Positions and Odds
1. Bourbonic 15-1
2. Essential Quality 2-1
3. Rombauer 3-1
4. Hot Rod Charlie 7-2
5. France Go de Ina 30-1
6. Known Agenda 6-1
7. Rock Your World 9-2
8. Overtook 20-1
Posts and Odds via Belmont Stakes
Essential Quality and Luis Saez
Luis Saez has an opportunity to add his first American Classic trophy to his wall. A second-place finish in the 2018 Preakness is his best performance in the Triple Crown, but if the odds are to be believed, he'll add a Belmont Stakes win to his resume.
Saez will guide the favorite in Essential Quality. The Godolphin colt was one of the favorites at the Derby, but Saez and the horse had a disappointing trip. They finishing fourth behind Medina Spirit, Mandaloun and Hot Rod Charlie.
Only Hot Rod Charlie will return at the Belmont to challenge the colt for the win. Saez ranks fifth among all jockeys in wins this year and has been in the top three in both 2019 and 2020.
Thus far, Saez's wins have been about quantity, not quality, though. Getting a second Triple Crown chance aboard another favorite is going to be a big opportunity for him.
It'll take a smart trip from the 29-year-old. Essential Quality is at his best stalking the pace and making his move at the right time. If Saez can get him in the right position he appears to have what it takes to shine.
Rombauer and John Velazquez
There's a lot of reasons to be doubtful about Rombauer's chances to win two of the three legs. After all, he was not favored to win the Preakness, and the Belmont is a different beast entirely.
It's hard to tell whether Rombauer has the makeup for the distance, and he could return to the form that made him a middle-of-the-pack pick for the Preakness.
One thing you can't doubt about Rombauer is that he has the right jockey to guide him to victory. After Flavin Prat got the mount for the horse in the Preakness, it will be veteran John Velazquez who gets the call in the Belmont.
Prat will once again get the start on Hot Rod Charlie. The Preakness-winning jockey rode the colt at the Kentucky Derby and opted to rejoin forces with him rather than repeat as Rombauer's rider.
Trainer Michael McCarthy couldn't have asked for a better replacement option. Velazquez is tied with Joel Rosario for the most wins in the field with two wins in the Run for the Carnations.
The 49-year-old will be making his 25th trip in the race. He'll get the most out of the horse.
Known Agenda and Irad Ortiz Jr.
The Belmont has been known to spring a few surprises, so it's best not to just zone in on the favorites. There's usually a horse with longer odds in the mix, and if you're going to pick one, there's a great case to be made for Known Agenda.
Having Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard doesn't hurt, either. No jockey has more wins this year than Ortiz, who has won the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Jockey three years running. He's proved he can manage the long Belmont race just fine as well, winning the 2016 iteration aboard Creator.
The colt also has an advantage in the trainer arena. Todd Pletcher has trained three Belmont winners and enters the race with three horses Saturday. Known Agenda has the best odds among the three of them.
His pedigree is good for the distance. Curlin has sired a Belmont Stakes winner and finished second in the race himself, losing to Rags to Riches by a head.
Known Agenda isn't one of the top favorites, but his pedigree is better suited for this race than Rombauer, and he has a successful jockey who will guide his trip.