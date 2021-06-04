Belmont Stakes 2021 Horses and Jockeys with Best Chance at Elmont Race

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

There might not be a Triple Crown in play, but there's still a lot of prestige and money to be earned for the jockeys and various horses' connections at the 2021 Belmont Stakes.

It's not hard to argue the final leg of the American Classic trio is the most difficult. It's referred to as the "Test of the Champion" for a reason. The sandy dirt track at Belmont is a difficult surface on a bigger track, and it's the longest of the three. The horses are tasked with covering a mile-and-a-half on a quest to make history.

This year's race features just eight horses, but the competition should be fierce. There's a good crop of talented jockeys aboard several horses that have a shot at getting into the Horse of the Year debate.

Here's the Belmont lineup and a closer look at some of the jockey-horse combinations with the best chance to win at Elmont, New York.

Post Positions and Odds

1. Bourbonic 15-1

2. Essential Quality 2-1

3. Rombauer 3-1

4. Hot Rod Charlie 7-2

5. France Go de Ina 30-1

6. Known Agenda 6-1

7. Rock Your World 9-2

8. Overtook 20-1

Posts and Odds via Belmont Stakes