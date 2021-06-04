Surprise Landing Spots for Top 2021 NBA Free Agents

1 of 5

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Everything points to Mike Conley returning to the Utah Jazz.

The veteran point guard loves it there, the on-court fit makes total sense, Utah is a contender and Conley has played exceptionally well in his second season with the franchise. He has no reason to leave, and the Jazz have no reason to want him gone.

Suppose, though, that new Jazz owner Ryan Smith's willingness to pay the luxury tax—historically unusual in Utah—has its limits. Perhaps the Jazz don't want to spend wildly on a 33-year-old point guard who endured multiple hamstring strains this past season, and who might struggle against the aging curve on his next deal.

In that (admittedly unlikely) scenario, Conley might seek out a destination that approximates what he's had in Utah the past two years—someplace where he's needed, where he can contend and where he can make upward of $25 million per season.

The Dallas Mavericks might have bigger free-agent dreams, and they might also go deep enough in these 2021 playoffs to enter that rare class of teams that attracts ring-chasers at a discount. The $25 million they could clear might be better spent on several rotation players at below-market rates. With Luka Doncic looking very much like a guy focused on being the best player in the league over the next decade, opportunistic free agents should be lining up to play with him on the cheap.

Still, Conley would be an undeniably good fit as a secondary playmaker. As great as Doncic is, Dallas should be concerned with the load he shoulders every night. Just because he can score or assist 31 of 37 field goals in a playoff game doesn't mean he should make a habit of it.

If the Mavs could grab Conley on a relatively short deal, they could preserve some flexibility to take a crack at an upgrade in a couple of years...when Doncic will still only be 24.

If Conley leaves the Jazz, it'll be at least as surprising as Leonard or Paul changing teams. But if the unthinkable happens, Dallas makes a lot of sense as an unexpected landing spot.