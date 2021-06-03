Belmont Stakes Picks 2021: Predictions and Odds for All Horses in the Lineup

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Rombauer isn't going to become a Triple Crown champion. The colt didn't race in the Kentucky Derby this year, so that was never going to be a possibility.

However, Rombauer impressed at the Preakness Stakes by using a strong late surge to race to victory. And he will be among the eight-horse field at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, meaning he could complete his Triple Crown schedule with a perfect 2-for-2 record.

Trainer Mike McCarthy had never previously won a Triple Crown race before Rombauer's victory at the Preakness on May 15. But he could quickly add another win if the colt has an equally strong performance at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

Here's a look at the lineup for this year's Belmont (along with odds), followed by predictions for how the race will unfold.

Lineup, Odds

1. Bourbonic 15-1

2. Essential Quality 2-1

3. Rombauer 3-1

4. Hot Rod Charlie 7-2

5. France Go de Ina 30-1

6. Known Agenda 6-1

7. Rock Your World 9-2

8. Overtook 20-1

Odds via Belmont Stakes.

Predictions

Rombauer wasn't near the front of the pack at the start of the Preakness, and it's possible the Belmont begins in similar fashion for the colt because of the strong horses starting in the middle posts.

As Rombauer looks to successfully win two-thirds of this year's Triple Crown events, several other horses are going to be serious challengers.

Essential Quality is the favorite even though he came fourth at the Kentucky Derby. Hot Rod Charlie, Rock Your World and Known Agenda also competed at Churchill Downs, with the experience in facing tough opponents perhaps leaving them poised to break through for a win Saturday.

However, it's most likely that Essential Quality gets off to a strong start and leads the Belmont early. He started from the No. 14 post in the Kentucky Derby, and despite being the favorite to win The Run for the Roses, he couldn't move to the front.

But Essential Quality has a better starting position for the Belmont and could be in the lead for the first half of the race, if not longer. Plus, he didn't race in the Preakness, so he hasn't been in action since the Kentucky Derby. That could have him fresh and ready to go for the Belmont.

"I feel like we are in a great spot with this colt," trainer Brad Cox said, per Tim Wilkin of the Times Union. "His last two works have been really good and, physically, he looks amazing. I am pretty confident he is going to run his race."

Even though Essential Quality will get off to a strong start, he won't cross the finish line first. And that's because Rombauer is going to have a showing similar to the one he had at the Preakness.

Rombauer won't surge to the front too early, but he's also not going to fall to the back. He will be around the middle of the field without falling too far behind the leaders. And when it's time to make his move, that's what he will successfully do.

"He's a very cool horse," McCarthy said, per the NYRA Press Office (h/t the Paulick Report). "He's special. He's a classic winner and every classic winner is special."

While it may not come as late as it did in the Preakness, Rombauer is going to take the lead in the second half of the race. He will move ahead of Essential Quality and then maintain that position, marking another huge win.

Rombauer may not go down as a Triple Crown champion, but he will be remembered for notching two impressive victories at the Preakness and Belmont in 2021.

Prediction: Rombauer wins the Belmont Stakes.