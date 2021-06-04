Belmont Stakes Field 2021: Horses Worth Backing for Final Triple Crown Leg

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The 2021 Belmont Stakes features an interesting blend of proven and unproven horses vying for the chance to enter the history books as a Triple Crown race winner.

Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer headlines the field and is looking to win a second Triple Crown jewel. He didn't enter the Kentucky Derby, and Run for the Roses winner Medina Spirit will not be making the trip to New York as his connections await a second sample test after he failed a drug test in Kentucky.

Rombauer will still see plenty of top competition, though. There are seven other horses who will be running at Belmont. The race is called the Test of the Champion for a reason. The grueling mile-and-a-half track is a tough test for any horse.

Even without a Triple Crown at stake, this is one of the sport's premier races. The course also has a way of yielding surprising results, and given the favorite was 12-1 on the morning line at the Preakness, it should be a thrilling race again.

Here's a quick rundown of the post positions and odds for the field.

1. Bourbonic 15-1

2. Essential Quality 2-1

3. Rombauer 3-1

4. Hot Rod Charlie 7-2

5. France Go de Ina 30-1

6. Known Agenda 6-1

7. Rock Your World 9-2

8. Overtook 20-1

Posts and Odds via Belmont Stakes

As we prepare for the 153rd running of the historic race, here's a look at three horses that are worth backing.