WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 29

Credit: WWE.com

Just one week before NXT Great American Bash, the black-and-gold brand had a few more surprises in store. Top talent wanted an opportunity, and everyone was willing to step over others to get there.

The NXT women's tag team champions needed challengers for NXT GAB, so a triple threat was set to determine who would fight Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez battled Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon as well as Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

MSK has weathered every storm to date, but Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher promised something else entirely. Ahead of a certain-to-be-physical title bout, MSK would face down these veteran grapplers.

Cameron Grimes has not competed in a ring since his loss to LA Knight. Luckily, he was motivated by the recent attack of Ted DiBiase by the new champion and promised to compete again.

Tian Sha has made Mercedes Martinez's life a living hell, but she finally found some help in Jake Atlas. The two would fight Xia Li and Boa in a mixed tag match.

This show had a few more missing pieces to put together ahead of Great American Bash. It was certain to be an exciting and jam-packed show.