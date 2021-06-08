WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 8

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 8June 8, 2021
The June 8 edition of WWE NXT looked forward to TakeOver: In Your House 2021 on June 13. In particular, many wrestlers competed to make a statement ahead of the major event.
Ember Moon has been a constant thorn in the side of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai to the point that the NXT women's champion injured her partner, Shotzi Blackheart. Ahead of her title shot, The War Goddess challenged The Captain of Team Kick, hoping to even the odds by defeating the champion's friend.
Austin Theory and Oney Lorcan have collided because of the animosity between their friends Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne. Just days before Johnny Wrestling and The Bruiserweight challenge Karrion Kross, Theory and Lorcan had their own score to settle.
After getting in the face of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Killian Dain gladly accepted a match with the leader of Hit Row, looking to shut up the loudmouth competitor.
The show also promised the return of Poppy and a "priceless" announcement from Ted DiBiase involving the match between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes at TakeOver.
NXT has gone in a new direction on the road to TakeOver, but this final stop had a chance to truly show fans what they should expect Sunday.
Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan
A fight before NXT added to the fire between Austin Theory and Oney Lorcan. The young member of The Way found himself outmatched early by the former NXT tag team champion's technical offense. Theory got too cocky the moment he gained momentum and took a forearm to the face for his trouble.
Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano arrived to back up their allies. With Johnny Wrestling in his corner, Theory started to build momentum, slamming Lorcan repeatedly into the barricade. The Bruiserweight and Johnny Wrestling began brawling.
In the chaos that followed, Lorcan planted Theory with a half-nelson uranage to win.
Result
Lorcan def. Theory by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a perfectly solid match where Lorcan got to show off his veteran ability to lead a match. He and Theory came up with a good game plan in this contest. The veteran dominated while Theory played the cocky rookie.
It was nice to see Lorcan win. He rarely gets that chance, especially in singles action. When Danny Burch went down, it looked like we may not see much of him for a while. Instead, he has stood out more as the only man backing up The Bruiserweight.
Legado Del Fantasma Makes a Winner-Take-All Title Match Official
Legado del Fantasma arrived to air grievances. Santos Escobar blamed Bronson Reed for costing Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde the NXT Tag Team Championships.
The Colossal One walked out and mocked Escobar by showing his splash on the barricade from last week repeatedly. MSK backed up Reed, storming the ring. Escobar made a challenge for a six-man tag winners-take-all contest for both NXT championships, and the champions accepted for TakeOver.
Grade
B+
Analysis
A six-man tag team match was a perfect way to close out this feud. Legado del Fantasma have been unstoppable as a trio, setting up this contest as a major advantage for the heels. Kushida would have more sense in Reed's spot, but a match like this still needed to happen.
Reed taunting Escobar was usual weird WWE humor, but it worked for the dynamic of these teams. Reed and MSK are pranksters while Legado del Fantasma remain stone-faced at all times.
Killian Dain vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott
Hit Row stared down Legado del Fantasma, MSK and Bronson Reed on the group's way to the ring, making clear that NXT gold is the goal of the crew.
Killian Dain used his power and size to his advantage while Isaiah "Swerve" Scott took advantage of repeat interference from Hit Row. Swerve hit a reverse STO followed by a running back kick to nearly take the win, but The Beast of Belfast stayed in it.
Top Dolla planted Drake Maverick as Dain went for the Vader Bomb, and the interference allowed Scott to hit a running corner single-leg dropkick for the win.
Result
Swerve def. Dain by pinfall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
Hit Row remains one of NXT's best rising teams. The staredown with Legado del Fantasma felt massive like the beginning of a major stable rivalry.
The match was solid, but the interference and limited time did hold it back. It was clearly important to NXT to make Scott look like a threat as he has more upside than Dain and Maverick at the moment.
The Beast of Belfast is in a reliable position in NXT, not too high or too low. He can work with anyone and make it memorable enough to matter.
Mercedes Martinez vs. Cameron Bra'Nae
Mercedes Martinez was walking down to the ring when Xia Li struck. The two brawled, and Martinez sent her rival out of the ring. She then demanded the referee ring the bell. She made quick work of Cameron Bra'Nae with an Air Raid Crash.
Result
Martinez def. Bra'Nae by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
The squash match was not necessary at all, but it was vital that Martinez and Li get physical early. This sold the animosity between these two women fully. Martinez was so angry that she refused to let the Chinese Superstar stop her from picking up a victory.
Since Tian Sha is more important to NXT right now than the veteran, Martinez is not likely to win. This segment solidified that she is still a dangerous competitor, win or lose on Sunday.
Poppy Releases New Album/Ted DiBiase Brings Back Million Dollar Championship
Poppy released her new EP album live on NXT while speaking with Triple H and William Regal. Dexter Lumis arrived with a picture to show his fan appreciation of Poppy. They hugged just as Indi Hartwell came in, frustrated and confused after leaving an interview with Candice LeRae to find him.
LA Knight and Cameron Grimes showed off their mansions and lifestyle to attempt to impress Ted DiBiase. The Million Dollar Man announced that the two would fight in a ladder match to become the new WWE million dollar champion.
Grade
A-
Analysis
NXT has been leaning into campy comedy this week, and it has surprisingly worked. The Poppy segment was so ridiculous that it somehow worked as an album release. It also helped add even more absurd drama to the romance of Hartwell and Lumis.
Grimes has become the babyface in this story with little effort, and it has really sold this rivalry. Knight is clearly not the right man for the DiBiase legacy, but Grimes cannot quite seem to realize it. This ladder match will be about forcing The Technical Savage to truly find himself.
It is a shame that Jake Atlas was not included in the match, given his recent work and wins over both men.