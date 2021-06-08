WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 8

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The June 8 edition of WWE NXT looked forward to TakeOver: In Your House 2021 on June 13. In particular, many wrestlers competed to make a statement ahead of the major event.

Ember Moon has been a constant thorn in the side of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai to the point that the NXT women's champion injured her partner, Shotzi Blackheart. Ahead of her title shot, The War Goddess challenged The Captain of Team Kick, hoping to even the odds by defeating the champion's friend.

Austin Theory and Oney Lorcan have collided because of the animosity between their friends Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne. Just days before Johnny Wrestling and The Bruiserweight challenge Karrion Kross, Theory and Lorcan had their own score to settle.

After getting in the face of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Killian Dain gladly accepted a match with the leader of Hit Row, looking to shut up the loudmouth competitor.

The show also promised the return of Poppy and a "priceless" announcement from Ted DiBiase involving the match between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes at TakeOver.

NXT has gone in a new direction on the road to TakeOver, but this final stop had a chance to truly show fans what they should expect Sunday.