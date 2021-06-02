Ranking Every NFL Team's QB Situation Heading into 2021 Season

0 of 32

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL offseason has been all about the quarterbacks, and for good reason. It's the most important position in team sports, and the franchises that don't have a good one are desperate to add one.

We saw starters like Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Sam Darnold and Carson Wentz traded. We have seen names like Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers crop up in trade speculation. We saw three quarterbacks go in the first three picks of the draft, with five going in the first round in total.

Now that the quarterback carousel is (almost) done spinning, it's time to rank each team's quarterback situation heading into the 2021 season. We'll be focusing primarily on the presumed starters here, though depth and any relevant off-field matters will be included where applicable.

The usual quarterback metrics like passer rating, touchdown-to-interception ratio and completion percentage will apply, but factors like health, starting experience and fourth-quarter comebacks will also be considered.

We'll also be looking exclusively at the 2021 season, so while the future may not be bright for teams with aging stars, many will still be near the top of the list.