Belmont Stakes Draw 2021: Schedule, Live-Stream Info for Post Positions Reveal

Essential Quality

Essential Quality failed to live up to expectations at the Kentucky Derby, where he finished fourth. But that doesn't change the fact that the colt is one of the best in the Belmont field, and he was unbeaten leading up to the Run for the Roses.

With time off between the two big races, there's a reason he has some of the shortest odds in the field.

Rombauer

With Medina Spirit not in the lineup, Rombauer is the only entrant looking to double up on Triple Crown jewels this year. Winning the Preakness and Belmont is a rare feat in itself, though, and only 42 horses have done so.

Rombauer will have to overcome some adversity to do it, though. Flavien Prat rode him to victory in the Preakness, but John Velazquez will be on board for the Belmont, meaning preparation time has been cut between jockey and mount. The Preakness is also the shortest of the Triple Crown races, winning the Belmont takes a much different skill set.

Hot Rod Charlie

The Louisiana Derby winner is back after finishing third in the Kentucky Derby, and he is widely expected to finish in the same position on Saturday. It makes sense, too. He has good genes for the race as the son of Oxbow, who finished second in the Belmont after winning the Preakness.

Hot Rod Charlie is a consistent racer and a good bet to show. He's finished in the top three of each of his starts this year and has only missed the board twice in eight career starts.