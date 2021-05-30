Updated MLB Stat Leader Projections 2 Months into 2021 Season

1 of 10

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Toronto Blue Jays sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has opened up a fairly sizable lead through two months, with his 3.2 fWAR ranking ahead of both Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos and Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

There is no doubting Vladdy's value this season. He also handily leads all position players in offensive value over average (OVOA) so far. Still, I'm going to run with Ronald Acuna Jr. to eventually surpass everyone and finish with the highest fWAR in the majors.

Acuna sits at 2.3 fWAR through his first 45 games. His strikeout rate is at a career low as he has been a tremendous spark at the top of Atlanta's lineup. Here's where it gets even scarier, though: Acuna is usually better in the latter half of the year.

The 23-year-old has a .955 career OPS in the second half, including a 1.061 OPS in August and .938 OPS in September. Now, it's a bit hard to account for 2020 since the season started in late July. Still, Acuna seems to thrive down the stretch.

Additionally, Acuna has a slight edge over some of the names above him because he is a menace on the bases. He's 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts but could just as soon look to start swiping more bags. Acuna has also typically ranked well in FanGraphs' defensive metrics, though he is currently running minus-two in terms of defensive runs saved.

All told, I think the Atlanta Braves superstar is just getting started.