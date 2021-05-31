Breaking Down the Signature Moves of NBA Playoffs' Top Stars

1 of 8

Inspired by his dreadful 2018 playoff showing in a sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, Lillard's range has only increased over the past few years.

No one in the NBA takes and makes as many deep threes as Lillard.

While an NBA three-point line outside of the corners is just 23 feet and nine inches, Lillard regularly pulls up from 30 feet or more.

Since 2018-19, Lillard has made 126 total threes from 30 feet or longer in the regular and postseasons. Trae Young (93) and Stephen Curry (70) are the only other players that come remotely close to matching his volume from this distance, with a fourth-place Davis Bertans making just 25 over those same three years.

Lillard also shoots these long-range missiles at a surprisingly high accuracy. A 36.3 percent mark from 30 feet or longer is better than both Young (36.2 percent) and Curry (33.7 percent), and of the three, Lillard has the lowest number of shots that come off an assist (32.5 percent). These makes often come as Lillard is simply bringing the ball up the court and feels confident enough to pull up on a shocked defender who is still hanging out near the three-point line.

The key for Lillard is not changing much in his form.

The 6'2", 195-pound guard is strong enough to hoist from the logo while making it look as effortless as a typical mid-range jumper.

While his most famous example may be the shot that sent the Oklahoma City Thunder home in the first round of the 2019 playoffs, Lillard is closing in on a 30-foot plus made three nearly every other game.