Expansion Draft Trade Ideas for 5 Non-Playoff NHL Teams

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

On April 30, the Seattle Kraken officially joined the NHL. They can sign free agents before their debut season (2021-22) and make trades ahead of the July 21 expansion draft.

Prior to April 30, general manager Ron Francis wasn't allowed to swing any deals leading up to this year's April 12 trade deadline. However, he acknowledged having had discussions with his soon-to-be NHL counterparts.

On May 12, NHL.com's Bob Condor speculated Francis and his staff could be speaking to teams about side deals. Those moves would involve stipulations about the Kraken selecting or not selecting certain unprotected players during the expansion draft. In return, they could receive draft picks, prospects or NHL players.

The Vegas Golden Knights took a similar route as part of their roster-building in the summer of 2017. Those deals included acquiring Alex Tuch and Erik Haula from the Minnesota Wild, William Karlsson from the Columbus Blue Jackets and Shea Theodore from the Anaheim Ducks.

A team could also offer up draft picks to Francis as incentive to select a certain player on their unprotected list. That's what the Pittsburgh Penguins did in the 2017 expansion draft, sending a 2020 second-round pick to the Golden Knights for taking on the contract of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

Francis will operate under the same rules as the Golden Knights did four years ago. He could wait until the playoffs are over before he starts wheeling and dealing. However, he could also swing a deal or two with some of the 14 teams that failed to qualify for the 2021 NHL playoffs.

Here are some trade ideas for five NHL teams hoping to protect key players in this summer's expansion draft.