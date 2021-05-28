Every NFL Team's Most Important Training Camp Battle in 2021

0 of 32

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Now that the NFL draft is over and almost every notable free agent has been signed, the next offseason milestone is training camp.

Teams have already begun rookie minicamps and OTAs, but training camp can't begin until July 21 for first-year players, July 23 for quarterbacks and injured players, and July 28 for the rest of the league's veterans. Organizations will be tinkering with their rosters in the weeks leading up to camp, loading up on players to compete for a variety of roles during the 2021 campaign.

Some of these competitions will be minor, with players battling for a depth position that might not even see the field this season. Others are critical, with starting jobs up for grabs that could have a significant impact on how a team fares.

This article will focus on the latter, highlighting some of the most important and exciting positional showdowns on the horizon. With that in mind, here's the most critical training camp battle for every team in the league.