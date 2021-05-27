Trades to Rescue Superstars Who Missed the NBA Playoffs

1 of 4

Juan Ocampo/Getty Images

The Trade: James Wiseman, Kevon Looney and a 2021 first-round pick for Myles Turner

After wasting a year of Stephen Curry's prime by trying to integrate James Wiseman into a system that may take years to figure out, the Warriors should enter the 2021 offseason with a bit of desperation.

Stephen Curry is 33 years old. Klay Thompson is returning from a torn left ACL, torn right Achilles and two years without on-court action. And Draymond Green, though he looks every bit the disruptor he's always been on defense, has been nowhere near his 2015-16 scoring efficiency in half a decade.

If this core is going to compete for another championship, it may not be able to wait on a project center.

There's still reason to be optimistic about Wiseman's career, though. And other organizations may be in better positions to spend developmental minutes on him.

Enter the Indiana Pacers, another casualty of this year's play-in tournament.

Over the past two seasons, Indiana is minus-0.4 points per 100 possessions when both Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are on the floor. It's a plus when either plays without the other.

For whatever reason, the combination doesn't seem to be working. And though there's a lot of overlap with the games of Turner and Wiseman, the Pacers would at least turn the clock back five years by acquiring the latter. They'd also have him on a cost-controlled rookie contract.

Golden State, meanwhile, would get a more experienced 5 who can space the floor for Curry-Draymond pick-and-rolls and protect the rim on the other end.

He's nowhere near the passer Andrew Bogut was for those early Warriors dynasty teams, but he's an All-Defensive-level contributor.

Of course, Indiana would take on more risk in this deal. Wiseman's physical tools are intriguing, but his rookie numbers were dismal. Paying the last year of Kevon Looney's contract (assuming he picks up his $5.2 million player option) may not be ideal either (though the figure is reasonable, and Looney can be a solid backup big).

So, the Warriors would probably have to sweeten this pot with a pick. If Indiana insisted on the potential lottery pick from Minnesota, Golden State would probably walk away. If it's the Warriors' own first, though, it's worth it.