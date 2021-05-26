10 NBA Free Agents Who Need a Change of Scenery

1 of 10

Eric Gay/Associated Press

While DeMar DeRozan joined the Spurs as a four-time All-Star and never earned a selection over three seasons in San Antonio, he is a more complete player for passing through the program. No, they couldn't work their magic with his three-ball—and didn't try; he took fewer threes for them than he did for the Toronto Raptors—but they still leveled him up as an efficient scorer and table-setter.

But some suitor far closer to contending than San Antonio should reap the rewards of this new and improved DeRozan. They'll likely pay a fortune to do it, too, since he's the best wing on this market not named Kawhi Leonard.

This offseason affords a clean break into a new era for the Alamo City, as DeRozan is one of several high-priced vets heading to the open market. As such, the Spurs should be ready to fully lean into their youth movement, while DeRozan should be seeking greener pastures with better win-now chances.

The veteran swingman plans to take a "wide open" approach to free agency, per The Athletic's Sam Amick and John Hollinger, as he should. DeRozan can send the Spurs a "thank you" note for their developmental work with him, but that should be the extent of his offseason involvement with the franchise.