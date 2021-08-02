Report: Tim Hardaway Jr. Returns to Mavericks on 4-Year, $72M Contract in FA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Tim Hardaway Jr. has agreed to return to the Dallas Mavericks on a four-year, $72 million contract, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Charania reported on July 25 that the Mavs had "prioritized" re-signing Hardaway Jr. and it appears to have worked.

The 29-year-old averaged 16.6 points on 44.7 percent shooting (39.1 percent three-point range) for the Mavericks, who went 42-30 and made the playoffs last season as the Western Conference's No. 5 seed.

The Michigan product was the third-leading scorer on the team behind Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, providing a tertiary scoring threat in the tough Western Conference.

The son of NBA great Tim Hardaway has been in the league for eight seasons. He's had two stints with the New York Knicks and one with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Mavs acquired him from the Knicks in a blockbuster deal that also brought Porzingis to Dallas.

Hardaway became a free agent this offseason after his 2020-21 player option expired, but he'll be staying in Dallas as the Mavs look to run it back.

Coincidentally, Hardaway Jr. has signed a similar deal in the past, inking a four-year, $71 million offer sheet with the Knicks in 2017.