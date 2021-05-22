UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt makes a long-awaited return to the Octagon Saturday to fight Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 27 from the UFC's APEX Facility.

Garbrandt has been sidelined for nearly a year. In that time, No Love has dealt with a torn bicep as well as complications from COVID-19. While he was slated to fight Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight title during that time, he will remain at 135 pounds for now.

He'll be welcomed back into the cage by Rob Font, winner of his last three fights, including a first-round TKO of Marlon Moraes in December.

The six-fight main card features a few more notable bouts, as Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan will meet in the co-main event, and a rare women's featherweight bout will take place between Felicia Spencer and Norma Dumont Viana.

Here's a look at the entire card, the latest odds and a closer look at some of the biggest matchups.