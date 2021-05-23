1 Offseason Trade for Every NBA Team That Missed the Playoffs

2 of 8

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls Receive: PF Marvin Bagley III

Sacramento Kings Receive: PF Lauri Markkanen (via sign-and-trade)

This is a swap of power forwards whose teams are likely afraid to commit to them, with Bagley and Markkanen both getting to benefit from a fresh start.

Bagley will be entering the final year of his rookie deal. Injuries have killed his first three seasons (he's played 118 games), though the 22-year-old played well in his six contests down the stretch (15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 51.4 percent shooting in 26.8 minutes per game).

Despite his talent, the Kings should be hesitant to give him a long-term deal given his injury history.

Markkanen hasn't been an example of good health either, but he's at least played 50 or more games in all four of his seasons and would be the safer choice for Sacramento.

The Kings have a spot for Markkanen as the starting power forward, an environment in which he can keep the driving lanes open for De'Aaron Fox while

The 24-year-old averaged 17.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and shot 37.9 percent from three as a starter this season, but his role diminished after the Bulls traded for Nikola Vucevic in late March. Chicago most certainly won't want to give a backup a big new deal, but it wouldn't be ideal to lose Markkanen for nothing via restricted free agency, either.

Bagley would buy the Bulls another year before they have to commit significant money, and his ceiling is higher than that of Markkanen.