Forecasting the Long-Term Outlook of MLB's Most Popular Young Players

0 of 7

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Some of baseball's best players are also some of the youngest right now.

There are MVP candidates in the American and National Leagues this season who are barely old enough to buy alcohol, and it's a good thing they're riding the team buses because they're definitely not old enough to rent a car.

But 20,000 players have now played in a Major League Baseball game, and for every sensation, there are several more players who never quite lived up to their potential. It can sometimes be difficult to determine which players are just flash-in-the-pan talents who have a couple months, or even one good season, and then fade out of the game.

However, some of these young players dominating baseball right now are so good that it's become easy to project career longevity.

Here are seven players aged 26 or younger, and what the outlook is for their futures.