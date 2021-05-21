Mets' Pete Alonso Placed on 10-Day IL with Hand Injury

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

New York Mets star Pete Alonso will miss at least the next eight days with a hand injury.

The Mets announced Alonso was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 19 with a sprained right hand.

Alonso told reporters on Friday his hand has been bothering him since he was hit by a pitch in the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 5.

The first baseman was one of the last players standing for the Mets amid an injury-filled start to the season until he was sidelined due to hand soreness. While X-rays on the hand injury were negative, manager Luis Rojas said Alonso was likely to undergo an MRI.



At the time of the injury, the Mets were dealing with injuries to 11 players, including pitchers Jacob deGrom, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker as well as Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar.

Still, the Mets have managed to compile a 20-17 record.

Along the way, Alonso is hitting .236/.336/.433 with six home runs and 19 RBI through 36 games in his third season in the league.

If Alonso is forced to miss significant time, look for Dominic Smith to see more time at first base.