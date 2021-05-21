Fantasy Baseball 2021: Top Replacements for Injured MLB Players for Week 8

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The injury bug and the baseball gods need to get on the same page.

If the former is going to continue being so incredibly active, then the latter must do a better job of keeping the waiver wires stocked with suitable replacements. Without them, fantasy baseball managers are knocking on every door in a desperate search for relief.

But what other option is there? Injuries keep thinning the fantasy field of impact bats, most recently sidelining the likes of Mike Trout (calf), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Michael Conforto (hamstring) and Mike Moustakas (heel). That's a ton of production to replace on the fly.

Some help should be on the way, though, for those fantasy folks who pursue the following three plug-and-play streamers for Week 8.