Reacting to B/R MLB Community Takes on Mercedes Homer, Mike Trout Injury, More

Welcome to the Bleacher Report MLB mailbag!

There is never a shortage of opinions on the B/R app, so it's time to put your thoughts to work. Once again, the focus was on general questions and hot takes two months into the 2021 season.

Who will be the first big-name player traded?

Where is the best future home for the Oakland Athletics if they move?

What's next for the Los Angeles Angels after Mike Trout's injury?

How do I feel about Yermin Mercedes and 3-0 swings in blowouts?

There was a lot to unpack, so let's get to it.

