Best Remaining 2021 NFL Free Agents Available

Doug Benc/Associated Press

A few veteran offensive linemen slipped through the cracks in free agency, especially since the position was one of the strong points of the 2021 NFL draft.

Whichever team ends up signing Mitchell Schwartz will thus get one of the top steals of free agency.

Schwartz was part of the roster purge in front of Patrick Mahomes this offseason in Kansas City. A back injury limited him to only six games last season, and the Chiefs saved $6.25 million in cap space by releasing him with his future up in the air.

But if Schwartz is healthy and wants to keep playing, he'll only be 32 in the 2021 season. He finished last year with a 74.7 Pro Football Focus grade, and he had a 84.0 grade over 1,046 snaps with no sacks allowed in 2019.

Schwartz had never missed a game until last season. He's a veteran who shouldn't need a ton of reps over the summer before coming in and providing an immediate upgrade.