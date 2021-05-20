7 NFL Players Who Could Shed the 'Bust' Label in 2021

0 of 8

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

What is a bust? In the impatient NFL, it doesn't take long for a disappointing young player to be labeled that way or for him to reach a point at which he's beyond redemption.

Considering the crapshoot nature of the NFL draft, let's agree that to become a bust, you have to at least be a first-round pick with more than one year of service under your belt. Meanwhile, it's pretty difficult to shed that label once you're beyond your four-year rookie contract and fifth-year option.

With that in mind, let's look at first-round picks from 2017, 2018 and 2019 who should be considered busts but could have ample opportunities to redeem themselves in 2021.