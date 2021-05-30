Kenny Omega Beats Orange Cassidy, PAC; Retains AEW Title at Double or Nothing

Photo credit: AEW

Kenny Omega beat Orange Cassidy and PAC in a three-way match at Double or Nothing on Sunday to retain the AEW World Championship.

Omega and Don Callis didn't shy away from capitalizing on the no-disqualification stipulation. Callis pulled the referee out of the ring to break up a pinfall for Cassidy. Omega was more direct and attacked the referee before hitting PAC with multiple title belts.

In the end, the champion won with old fashion wrestling as he countered Cassidy's attempted pin into a crucifix.

Sunday's match became official on May 12 when Cassidy and PAC faced off in a match on Dynamite to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW world title.

Cassidy and PAC were Nos. 1 and 2 in the men's singles rankings entering the contest, meaning the winner would be in sole possession of the top spot. There was no definitive finish to their bout, though.

OC seemed to suffer a legitimate injury during the match, which resulted in an audible being called. Callis and Omega got involved, and The Cleaner laid out The Bastard with the AEW World Championship belt while the referee's back was turned.

With both Cassidy and PAC knocked out, the referee counted to 10 and the match was ruled a draw due to a double count-out.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Omega and Callis boasted afterward, saying that since there was no winner, Omega would not have to defend the title at Double or Nothing. But Tony Schiavone quickly stepped in and informed the titleholder he would have to defend against both men.

The Belt Collector entered Double or Nothing having held the AEW World Championship for nearly six months, adding it to the AAA Mega Championship and the Impact World Championship.

Meanwhile, Cassidy and PAC went into Double or Nothing, having never held a title in AEW despite coming close on several occasions.

The Bastard was the common thread in the match since he has extensive experience facing both opponents, with his rivalry against Omega essentially going back to the start of the promotion.

PAC beat Omega at All Out in 2019 before losing two subsequent matches to him on Dynamite. PAC also owned a pay-per-view win over Cassidy, beating him at Revolution 2020.

Sunday's match featured three unique competitors, which made for a compelling encounter, but in the end it was Omega who prevailed and retained the title as most expected.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).