PGA Championship 2021: Latest Expectations for Golf's Top Favorites and Sleepers

0 of 4

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

It's major championship week once again.

The PGA Championship will begin Thursday at the Ocean Course in Kiawah Island. Make no mistake, it will be an absolute bear.

Kiawah is expected to play as the longest course in major championship history, per Golf News Net, topping out at 7,876 yards. The length and Pete Dye design should pose a stiff test for some of the best golfers on the planet as they look to take home the Wanamaker Trophy.

Golf fans saw some wonderful play at The Masters in April, when Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese male to win a major. What kind of drama is in store this week?

Here is a closer look at a couple top favorites and sleepers to watch as play gets started on Thursday. Early-round coverage can be streamed on ESPN+ and later seen on the ESPN broadcast.