Predicting Every MLB Team's Breakout Prospect in 2021

1 of 6

Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles: SS Gunnar Henderson (Age: 19)



Signed to an above-slot $2.3 million bonus as a second-round pick in 2019, Henderson has drawn comparisons to Corey Seager thanks to his strong frame and significant offensive upside. He may ultimately fit better at third base, but his bat should play anywhere. Through 12 games at Single-A, he's hitting .327/.404/.653 with four home runs and 17 RBI.

Boston Red Sox: OF Gilberto Jimenez (Age: 20)



Jimenez won the New York-Penn League batting title when he hit .359 with 17 extra-base hits and 14 steals in 59 games for Low-A Lowell in 2019. Speed is his biggest current weapon, but he also has the makings of an above-average hit tool and the glove to stick in center field, where he will be an asset defensively.

New York Yankees: SS Oswald Peraza (Age: 20)



In a Yankees system loaded with high-ceiling, low-level talent, Peraza has a chance to be the first to break through and emerge as a bona fide top prospect. Signed for $175,000 in 2016 and added to the 40-man roster during the offseason, he could have four above-average tools along with the defensive tools to stick at shortstop and a top-of-the-order offensive game. The 20-year-old has five home runs and nine steals in 14 games at High-A Hudson Valley to start the year.

Tampa Bay Rays: C Blake Hunt (Age: 22)



Acquired from San Diego in the Blake Snell blockbuster, Hunt is a standout defensive catcher despite his big 6'3", 215-pound frame with a 60-grade arm that ranks as his best tool. He has loud, raw power that is just now starting to show up in games and a sound enough approach at the plate to believe he can be an everyday catcher. He is already the top catching prospect in the Tampa Bay system, and he could quickly rise up the prospect rankings with a strong High-A debut.

Toronto Blue Jays: RHP Adam Kloffenstein (Age: 20)



With a durable 6'5", 243-pound frame and a four-pitch arsenal that grades out as above average across the board, Kloffenstein has an extremely high floor with an excellent chance to develop into at least a middle-of-the-rotation starter in the majors. He gained some unique indy ball experience against older competition last summer when he was left off Toronto's alternate site roster, which could serve as a catalyst for a 2021 breakout.