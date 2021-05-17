Preakness 2021: Full Results, Analysis and Video Highlights from Pimlico Race

Will Newton/Associated Press

As an 11-1 longshot at the 146th Preakness Stakes on Saturday, Rombauer overcame those odds. The colt passed both Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit coming out of the final turn, racing to victory at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Now, it appears Rombauer is headed to Belmont Park. Is he heading there to race in the Belmont Stakes on June 5? That isn't yet official, but it's looking like a possibility.

"We will get there and see how he is and where he is at and go from there," trainer Michael McCarthy said Sunday, per a Preakness Press Release (h/t Past The Wire).

Whether or not Rombauer wins the Belmont Stakes—or whether or not he even participates in the race—he'll be remembered for his Preakness performance. Not only did he pass two strong horses at the finish, but one of them (Medina Spirit) was the Kentucky Derby champion looking to continue a Triple Crown bid.

Here's a look back at the full results from this year's Preakness.

It shouldn't have been a surprise to see Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit battling for the lead in the final turn of Saturday's Preakness. Both were among the top favorites for the race and seemed to have a strong chance to potentially earn the win.

However, it was more of a surprise to not only see Rombauer enter the picture, but to watch as he stormed to the front, passing both Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit and holding on for the victory by three lengths. It was McCarthy's first win in a Triple Crown race, and it came with a horse that didn't even compete at the Kentucky Derby.

"I thought the 1 3/16-mile distance suited him," McCarthy said, per Bob Ehalt of BloodHorse. "It didn't look like he was slowing down at the wire."

For much of the race, Rombauer was near the middle of the 10-horse field. He didn't fall too far back, but he wasn't even close to the lead through the first three-quarters of the event.

However, jockey Flavien Prat waited to make his move with Rombauer until the final stretch. And that proved to be a wise decision. Rombauer pulled up alongside Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit, who began to fall off as the trio moved closer to the finish line.

Then, Rombauer proved to be too strong to keep up with, as he pulled away from Midnight Bourbon to win. It was Prat's first victory at the Preakness and his second win at a Triple Crown event. However, it was the first time his horse crossed the finish line first, as he won the 2019 Kentucky Derby with Country House, who was awarded the victory after Maximum Security was disqualified because of interference.

"Of course it's a lot different," Prat said after his Preakness win, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press.

During the lead-up to the race, much of the focus was on Medina Spirit, who tested positive for the steroid betamethasone following his Kentucky Derby win. And while he was cleared to race the Preakness after passing three additional tests, it's still possible he could be disqualified and lose his Derby victory (which would then be awarded to second-place finisher Mandaloun).

Still, Medina Spirit had a solid showing at the Preakness and was in position to contend for the win until the final stretch. However, trainer Bob Baffert couldn't win at the Preakness for the eighth time (his seven victories are already the all-time record), as Medina Spirit finished third and Concert Tour ended up ninth.

Assistant trainer Jimmy Barnes called Medina Spirit's performance "a gallant effort."

"He's a lighter framed horse and it's hard to come back in two weeks," Barnes said, per Ehalt. "He ran well. It was the second quarter that got us."

The Preakness lived up to the hype and provided a thrilling finish. Now, it's time to shift focus to the upcoming Belmont. And while it's not clear which horses from the Kentucky Derby and/or Preakness will be racing in Elmont, New York, there should be another strong field.